Britain’s economy stalled in February after public sector strikes hit activity in the services sector, raising fears the economy was struggling amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

The data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was stable in February; the GDP in January was revised up to grow by 0.4%.

Britain’s GDP performance in February was worse than the 0.1% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

However, the ONS said UK GDP edged up by 0.1% in the three months to February, and monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

