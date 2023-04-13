Gross domestic product was steady in February from the previous month, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.
Britain’s economy stalled in February after public sector strikes hit activity in the services sector, raising fears the economy was struggling amid high inflation and rising interest rates.
The data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was stable in February; the GDP in January was revised up to grow by 0.4%.
Britain’s GDP performance in February was worse than the 0.1% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.
However, the ONS said UK GDP edged up by 0.1% in the three months to February, and monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.
Strikes by teachers and civil servants hit the education and public administration sectors that month, leading to a dip in activity levels. The ONS measure of education fell by 1.7% and the public administration indicator fell by 1.1%.
This means that the overall services sector fell by 0.1% in February, down from a 0.7% gain in January 2023.
Industrial production also fell 0.2% in February, hit by the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sectors, according to the ONS. Manufacturing output was flat for the month.
However, the more volatile construction sector recorded output growth of 2.4 percent in February after a 1.7 percent drop in January.
Economists still expect the UK economy to contract in the first quarter of 2023, dragged down by high inflation and Bank of England interest rates that are squeezing household spending and investment. The UK economy as a whole is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, according to economists polled by FactSet.