Home Business UK Economy Halted in February as Strikes Hit Activity – WSJ
Business

UK Economy Halted in February as Strikes Hit Activity – WSJ

by admin
UK Economy Halted in February as Strikes Hit Activity – WSJ

Gross domestic product was steady in February from the previous month, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

Updated April 13, 2023 15:45 CST

Britain’s economy stalled in February after public sector strikes hit activity in the services sector, raising fears the economy was struggling amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

The data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was stable in February; the GDP in January was revised up to grow by 0.4%.

Britain’s GDP performance in February was worse than the 0.1% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

However, the ONS said UK GDP edged up by 0.1% in the three months to February, and monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

Britain’s economy stalled in February after public sector strikes hit activity in the services sector, raising fears the economy was struggling amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

The data released by the Office for National Statistics on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was stable in February; the GDP in January was revised up to grow by 0.4%.

Britain’s GDP performance in February was worse than the 0.1% increase expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

However, the ONS said UK GDP edged up by 0.1% in the three months to February, and monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% above pre-pandemic February 2020 levels.

See also  Zonin celebrates 200 years and renews the management

Strikes by teachers and civil servants hit the education and public administration sectors that month, leading to a dip in activity levels. The ONS measure of education fell by 1.7% and the public administration indicator fell by 1.1%.

This means that the overall services sector fell by 0.1% in February, down from a 0.7% gain in January 2023.

Industrial production also fell 0.2% in February, hit by the electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply sectors, according to the ONS. Manufacturing output was flat for the month.

However, the more volatile construction sector recorded output growth of 2.4 percent in February after a 1.7 percent drop in January.

Economists still expect the UK economy to contract in the first quarter of 2023, dragged down by high inflation and Bank of England interest rates that are squeezing household spending and investment. The UK economy as a whole is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, according to economists polled by FactSet.

You may also like

Elkann: “Stellantis accelerates on electrification, among the top...

Car of the year 2023: Lease the winner...

Risks of credit crunch in Italy? Motti (S&P):...

Why commercial property roofs are rarely used for...

Banks, Fitch: resilient funding thanks to stable deposits

Changzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau’s notification on...

Family dispute: Daughter of billionaire Thiele collects 174...

Africa: WHO, the road to universal healthcare on...

Poland requests Berlin’s approval for fighter jet delivery...

De Benedetti insults Meloni, FdI’s answer: question to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy