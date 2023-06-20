UK, inflation and BoE: 2-year Gilt rates sound alert

Given UK inflation and BoE rate announcement: 2-year Gilt rates soar to 15-year record

New blaze of the two-year UK Gilt rates, awaiting the upcoming Bank of England (BoE) rate verdict, expected on Thursday 22 June.

Two-year Gilt yields – UK government bonds – soared as high as 4.97% this morning testing the new record of the last 15 years.

The spurt forward, according to several traders, reflects the anxieties of the markets, which fear that la Bank of England (BoE) is losing the battle against rising inflation in the UK.

Not for nothing, reports Bloomberg, City traders’ expectations on UK interest rates jumped again in today’s session. Two-year Gilt rates look like this pushed one step away from the 5% threshold, at a value of 1/4 percentage point higher than the levels that had been tested during the crisis triggered by the unfortunate’s mini-budget government of Liz Truss.

The alarm could be silenced, in the event that on the eve of the Bank of England rate decision, the UK inflation numbers – which the national statistics office ONS will publish the day after tomorrow – highlight a slowdown in price growth.

Coundown BoE, but first it’s up to UK inflation data

Economists predict a rise in the UK consumer price index at the annual rate of 8.5%, down slightly from the last reading, but more than double the Bank of England’s inflation target of 2%.

Even worse the UK core inflation scenario, which is expected to remain unchanged at 6.8%, the highest since 1992.

If then inflation, both at headline and core levels, were to confirm itself higher than the already not very comforting forecasts of economists, further acceding bets on new monetary tightening by the BoE, then the sell-off on Gilts could also accelerate the pace, driving up yields further.

Interviewed by the Evening Standard Graham Cox, founder of SelfEmployedMortgageHub.comcommented as follows:

“Let’s pray that Wednesday’s inflation numbers prove to be better than forecast, as, in that case, rates could fall quickly at the same rate that they have climbed in the last two weeks”.

Otherwise, “if the numbers were worse, you should fasten your seat belts”.

New rate hike, analysts’ estimates

Great trepidation therefore for the announcement of the Bank of England (BoE): the markets are betting on the 13th consecutive tightening by the central bank, which would lead UK rates to jump to 4.75%, with a rise of 25 basis points .

The danger, however, is a more aggressive decision, which would bring rates to 5%, in the event that the inflation data released on the eve of decreed a flare-up in prices higher than expected.

In the meantime Justin Moy, managing director di EHF Mortgages, so he commented:

“This week we all hang on to the words and moves of the government and the Bank of England“.

For now, the markets are betting on the BoE’s decision to continue raising rates in the course of 2023, up to the terminal rate of 6%, with a 50% probability. James Smith, advanced markets economist at ING, has a different opinion, according to which UK rates will stop at 5%.

“We have strong doubts that the BoE will lift interest rates up to the level expected by the markets”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

