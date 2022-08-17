Home Business UK inflation: estimates could be revised even higher, BoE ‘between a rock and a hard place’
Business

UK inflation: estimates could be revised even higher, BoE ‘between a rock and a hard place’

by admin

“In the UK, all inflation parameters have been largely exceeded and this highlights how serious the crisis the country is facing is. The consumer price index – CPI -, which has already crossed the 10% mark months before the expected peak, could raise concerns that the BoE’s forecasts may be revised even higher. Given their indication of heavy reliance on data, this could lead the markets to re-evaluate the upward path ”. So Jamie Niven, Candriam’s senior fund manager, commenting on the inflation data released this morning in the United Kingdom. “The central bank is really ‘between a rock and a hard place’, as further tightening is almost certainly bound to cause a deeper recession, with yet another pressure on consumers – adds the expert -. This could be somehow compensated by subsidies from the government, ironically, they could accentuate the problem of inflation ”.

See also  Wall Street up, overcomes Omicron shock. Twitter soars up to + 11% with rumor of the resignation of CEO Dorsey. WTI oil boom (+ 6.6%)

You may also like

Manchester United in the spotlight on Wall Street...

Challenging a car to “ride for 10 years”...

Target still disappoints Wall Street, super discounts trigger...

The collection of iPhone 14 revelations is here:...

90% drop in Target’s profit thanks to price...

Did you grab the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2?...

Sustainable tourism mobility: agreement between Costa Cruises and...

Alimama’s Ecosystem Upgrade: Helping Merchants to Grow Their...

OPEC: Haitham Al-Ghais sees oil shortage risk

Blind box supervision “all-inclusive form of refund without...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy