“In the UK, all inflation parameters have been largely exceeded and this highlights how serious the crisis the country is facing is. The consumer price index – CPI -, which has already crossed the 10% mark months before the expected peak, could raise concerns that the BoE’s forecasts may be revised even higher. Given their indication of heavy reliance on data, this could lead the markets to re-evaluate the upward path ”. So Jamie Niven, Candriam’s senior fund manager, commenting on the inflation data released this morning in the United Kingdom. “The central bank is really ‘between a rock and a hard place’, as further tightening is almost certainly bound to cause a deeper recession, with yet another pressure on consumers – adds the expert -. This could be somehow compensated by subsidies from the government, ironically, they could accentuate the problem of inflation ”.