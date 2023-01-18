In December, UK inflation growth slowed slightly, rising at a rate of 10.5%, compared to +10.7% y/y in November and October’s peak of +11.1% expansion . This is what was reported by the United Kingdom National Statistical Office, in publishing the CPI consumer price index, one of the most important parameters in detecting the inflation trend.

In any case, UK inflation continues to rise at the highest rate in 40 years.

City economists had forecast a slowdown in inflation growth to a rate of 10.5%.

At the next meeting of the Bank of England, analysts expect a further rate hike of 25-50 basis points. However, some economists warn that inflation in the case of the United Kingdom is triggered above all by the flame of energy prices, which is definitely dying out, and that the Bank of England should therefore take this into account, avoiding raising the cost of UK money too much.