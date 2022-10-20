Home Business UK inflation ties hands to BoE for 100bps hike (analysts)
UK inflation ties hands to BoE for 100bps hike (analysts)

Inflation accelerates further across the Channel, marking an annual + 10.1% in September, with the increase in food costs which offset the drop in fuel prices. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, also increased more than expected, to 0.6% on a monthly basis and an annual rate of 6.5%.

It is precisely core inflation that appears worrying as Jamie Niven, Candriam’s Senior Fund Manager, points out. “The market will continue pricing a 100bp hike for the November Bank of England (BoE) meeting, which is problematic for the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) which, in our view, would prefer a 75bp hike,” considering its more dovish orientation compared to other central banks in the last year ”. However, adds Candriam’s expert, the BoE cannot afford to disrupt the markets again by failing to meet expectations. “We continue to believe that the final rate priced by the markets will be difficult to achieve without significantly affecting consumers, resulting in an inevitable recession. The MPC is perfectly aware of this, but their hands are tied… once again ”, concludes Niven.

