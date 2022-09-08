New British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took over from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has announced a plan to impose a cap on UK gas prices.

The #carobollette anti-energy plan predicts that, on average, UK households will pay no more than £ 2,500 a year in energy bills.

The cap will be operational for two years, and will come into force on 1 October next; even companies, Liz Truss reassured, will be borne on the decidedly higher energy costs they are paying, due to the consequences of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Initially, the scheme that will support corporate UK will run for six months.

The energy price guarantee system, underlined the new British prime minister, will allow families to save an average of 1,000 pounds a year in expensive bills.

The package will result in a reduction in inflation in the UK by up to -5 percentage points compared to the level it would reach in the absence of aid.

Eliz Truss pointed out that for too long the British government has ignored the need to lock the country with an energy security plan, and that its goal is to make the UK net exporters of energy by 2040.