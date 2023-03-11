The BBC’s decision to ban star presenter and ex-football player Gary Lineker from screens for his criticism of the Conservative government’s asylum policy has sparked a storm of outrage.

The BBC’s decision to ban star presenter and ex-national football player Gary Lineker from screens for his criticism of the Conservative government’s asylum policy has sparked a storm of indignation. Numerous colleagues showed solidarity with Lineker on Saturday and refused to moderate their programs. Instead, canned shows ran without a host. A petition in support of Lineker had more than 165,000 signatures as of Saturday afternoon.

The broadcaster said on Friday evening that Lineker would no longer host the popular football show “Match Of The Day” until there was an agreement with him “about his use of social networks”. On Tuesday, the 62-year-old criticized the planned new asylum law presented on Twitter on the same day as “cruel policy against the weakest” and complained that the law uses a vocabulary “not dissimilar to the language used in Germany in the 1930s ” may be.

According to the “Daily Express”, 36 Conservative MPs then wrote to BBC boss Tim Davie asking for an apology from the moderator. With its decision to suspend Lineker, the BBC gives the impression that it is “bowing to government pressure” and is thereby jeopardizing its credibility, criticized former BBC director-general Greg Dyke.

Lineker’s fellow moderators refused to work in rows as a sign of solidarity on Saturday. In the absence of a presenter, the afternoon show about antiques was shown instead of the show “Football Focus”, and the afternoon soccer show “Final Score” was replaced by a home improvement magazine. Lineker’s show “Match Of The Day” was supposed to run, but without game analysis and without moderation. “We are sorry about these changes and know they are disappointing for BBC Sport fans,” the broadcaster said. “We work on a solution.”

Lineker, who scored 48 goals for England while playing for England, did not publicly respond to his suspension. After his Twitter statements, however, he emphasized that he stood by his opinion on asylum policy.

The draft for tightening British asylum law presented on Tuesday prohibits anyone who has entered the country without a visa or other permit from applying for asylum in Great Britain. Those affected should therefore be deported to their home country – as long as it is safe – or “to a safe third country like Rwanda”. At the same time, they should be banned from re-entering Great Britain for all time. The UN criticized that the project was tantamount to an “asylum ban”.

