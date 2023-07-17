UK Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data: Potential Impact on Exchange Rate

Pound Faces Test of June CPI Data, Potential Impact on Exchange Rate

London, UK – The pound is bracing itself for another key economic release this week, as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June is set to be announced. This data will play a significant role in determining whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates for the second consecutive time in August.

Scheduled for release at 14:00 Beijing time on July 19, the UK CPI holds immense importance for the British economy. Interestingly, the sterling has been showing signs of strength in 2023, thanks to the UK inflation proving more resilient than anticipated. This has prompted the Bank of England to adopt a more assertive stance on monetary policy, with talks of raising interest rates and leaving behind cautious guidance.

Looking ahead to the June figures, market expectations confirm a projected rise of 8.2% in the annual rate of CPI in the UK, lower than the previous 8.7%, while the annual rate of core CPI is expected to drop from 7.1% to 6.8%.

Market analysts are closely monitoring the potential impact of this data on the Bank of England’s decision. Justin McQueen, a market analyst, explains that current market sentiment suggests a 50 basis point interest rate hike is expected at the August meeting, but this outcome largely depends on the June inflation data released this week.

Thanim Islam, head of FX analysis at Equals Money, also emphasizes the significance of UK core data, particularly following the recent higher-than-expected wages data. As energy prices continue to fall, there is an expectation of a slight decrease in headline inflation. However, an upside surprise in core inflation could lead to an increase in BoE rate hike expectations and further strengthen the pound, according to Carol Kong, an FX strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

While the pound has been performing well against the dollar in recent times, the short-term outlook suggests it may be overpriced. Any negative surprises in the CPI data could therefore potentially have more downside potential than upside potential.

Investors are also concerned about the potential economic impact of rising interest rates in the UK, including fears of a recession. The unleashed inflation could worsen these concerns, ultimately weakening the pound, as noted by Derek Halpenny, head of global market research at MUFG. Despite Sterling’s impressive performance as the best-performing G10 currency year-to-date, Halpenny remains wary of a possible reversal.

As of July 17th, the pound was trading at 1.3086/87 against the dollar, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the currency markets.

All eyes will now be on the CPI data for June, as it will undoubtedly shape the future trajectory of the pound and determine the next move of the Bank of England.

