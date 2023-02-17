In January, retail sales in the United Kingdom recorded a monthly increase of 0.5%, against the decline of 0.3% expected by analysts and -1.2% in December. On an annual basis, the change is equal to -5.1%, compared to the expected -5.6% (-6.1% the previous month).

Net of car fuel, the cyclical increase is equal to 0.4% (consensus -0.2% and previous -1.4%) while on a trend basis a reduction of 5.3% emerges (estimate -5, 4%, December -6.5%).

The unexpected month-on-month growth is another sign that the UK economy is also stronger than expected, in line with US data in recent days.