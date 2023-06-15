UK: Rising mortgage rates weigh on homeowners

Britic homeowners are not granted a breather: Mortgage interest rates in the country continue to rise. HSBC, one of the major mortgage banks, stopped offering mortgages twice in the space of seven days, only to re-enter the market shortly afterwards with higher interest rates.

“The cost of financing has increased over the past few days and, like other banks, we need to reflect that in our mortgage rates,” the agency said.

had earlier in the week Bank Santander Offers for new customers withdrawn from the market at short notice in order to announce new prices. Other banks and building societies have taken the same step, including Clydesdale Bank, NatWest and the Coventry Building Society. On average, were running for a two year period mortgage 5.75 percent due. 24 hours later, according to the price comparison site Moneyfacts, it was 5.9 percent.

Unlike Germany, the UK has short-running Mortgages not uncommon. According to data from the Bank of England, 15 percent of home builders use flexible rates that are adjusted directly to the market interest rate.

The majority agreed interest for two to five years. A new contract means given the Turnaround in interest rates last year a significant jump in the interest burden for the affected households. Your existing contracts usually bear less than two percent interest.

“The expectation that rates could go above 5.5 percent has swept the best mortgage deals out of the market,” said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown. “It will significantly weaken the purchasing power of the 1.3 million households that will have to negotiate new mortgages this year.”

High inflation in UK

Great Britain is struggling – even more than most Western European countries – with a stubborn high inflation. In April, the figure was 8.7 percent. For the first time in ten months, inflation was back in the single digits, but observers had put their bets on a lower value.

At the same time, the labor market is flourishing. According to data from June 13, the number of employees increased in the three months to the end of April. Wages and salaries, excluding bonuses, rose by an average of 7.2 percent over the same period.

Salary growth in particular is a significant problem for the Bank of England, said Hussain Mehdi, strategist at HSBC Asset Management. “The level is just too high to reach the two percent inflation target.”

Another rate hike at the next Bank of England meeting on June 22 is considered agreed. The interest rate is currently 4.5 percent.

“As inflation continues to run hot and wages rise, it is not unlikely that the Bank of England will not only hike rates at the next meeting, but launch a salvo of further rate hikes over the coming months,” said analyst Streeter. The money market is now pricing in 5.75 percent for early 2024, a significant jump from the 5 percent that was expected a month ago.

“There is no alternative” to the interest rate hikes, emphasized the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. The high rate of inflation remains the biggest challenge for the country. He expressed his confidence in the central bank to do whatever it takes to bring down inflation.

Higher UK mortgage rates

Many consumers are hit twice as hard by the current situation. In any case, the cost of living has risen rapidly in recent months due to inflation. Anyone who pays off a real estate loan now also has to be prepared for ever higher rates.

An example calculation by Hargreaves Lansdown makes this clear: For a 25-year mortgage of 200,000 pounds (233,874 euros), the monthly rate increases by more than a third to 1276 pounds (1489 euros) with a jump from two to 5.9 percent. This adds more than £400 to the monthly installment to be paid.

According to the service provider’s calculations, this could cause financial difficulties for 88 percent of the affected households. At the end of the first quarter, 76,630 homeowners were more than 2.5 percent in arrears on their mortgage payments, up 2 percent from the previous quarter.

“Correction of the UK property market”

The consequences for real estate market are still limited. According to the building society Halifax, prices in May were one percent below the previous year. Competitor Nationwide has calculated a slightly more significant correction of 3.9 percent.

But the analysts at the rating agency Moody’s predict a correction of ten percent in the next two years. “Persistently high inflation and the recent increase in interest rates on loans will lead to a correction in the UK housing market,” write the Moody’s analysts.

That, in turn, is likely to feed through to the real economy, warned Bill Blain, strategist at Shard Capital. The British real estate market is “a metaphor for the British economy – and it’s looking shaky at the moment.” Relative to income, residential property is now as expensive as it was in the mid-19th century, while real income has not been for almost 20 years grown.

The most important driver for the high prices is the scarce supply. But high interest rates could put pressure on prices – with serious consequences for the economy, he warned.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned that there was no relief on the interest rate front in sight. This applies not only to the next twelve or 24 months, but for years to come, and not just in Great Britain. “The big tectonic shifts in the global economy mean we’re likely to have higher long-term interest rates for a large period of time.”

