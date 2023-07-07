Home » UK: Southern Water suspends dividends after Fitch downgrade
UK: Southern Water suspends dividends after Fitch downgrade

UK: Southern Water suspends dividends after Fitch downgrade

The Southern Water company was forced to suspend dividend payments until at least 2025, following Fitch’s downgrade of its debt and rising borrowing costs.

This is the first sign of trouble beyond the Thames Water situation.

Rating agency Fitch downgraded Southern Water to ‘BBB’ and maintained a negative outlook, due to the company’s reduced ability to repay its debts. Fitch said the downgrade resulted in a “trigger event” whereby Southern is unable to distribute dividends.

Southern is seeking to raise £550m of capital from shareholders to maintain a “cautious debt ratio”.

It is the second company in the water sector to be affected by the increase in interest rates, a sign that could raise concerns about the financial health of the entire sector. Thames Water is in talks with potential investors to raise funds over £1bn and avoid nationalisation.

