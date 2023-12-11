UK stocks higher; Investing.com UK 100 up 0.20% at close By Investing.com

UK Stocks Rise as FTSE 100 Hits Nearly One-Month High

The FTSE 100 index in the UK rose by 0.20% at the close of trade on Monday, reaching a new high in nearly one month. The increase was driven by gains in the real estate, industrial, and financial sectors.

Some of the best performers of the session included British Land Company PLC, which saw a 3.11% increase, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC with a 2.63% increase, and Hargreaves Lansdown PLC with a 2.25% increase. On the other hand, Glencore PLC, British Centrica Group, and Tui AG were among the weakest performing stocks of the day.

The London Stock Exchange saw 854 stocks rise, outnumbering the 786 stocks that closed down. At the same time, 484 stocks remained unchanged.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares also rose to three-year highs, increasing by 2.63% to 296.90. Meanwhile, the price of the February options contract on gold futures fell by 0.84% to $1,997.60. WTI crude oil futures also saw a decrease, with the January delivery falling by 0.25%.

In the currency market, GBP/USD remained unchanged with an exchange rate of 1.26, while EUR/GBP also saw minimal movement, trading at 0.86.

U.S. dollar index futures rose by 0.15% to trade at 103.79. Overall, the market showed a mixed bag of performance for the day, with some sectors and stocks seeing gains while others experienced losses.

Share this: Facebook

X

