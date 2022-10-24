Rishi Sunak, former chancellor during the Boris Johnson government, has won the race for leadership of the Conservative Party to become the next British prime minister.

Sunak, who received the support of the majority of Conservative MPs, was the only candidate to reach the 100-vote mark.

Penny Mordaunt, the only other challenger in the race, abandoned the Tory leadership race leaving Sunak as the only candidate and avoiding the need to go to the vote count.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the race yesterday claiming he received over 100 nominations but that “it just wasn’t the right time” for him to return to the role, following his resignation earlier this year.

Current Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last week that she would step down after the markets collapsed following her Mini Budget.