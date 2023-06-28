Home » UK: Thames Water in nationalization talks
UK: Thames Water in nationalization talks

UK: Thames Water in nationalization talks

The UK’s biggest water supplier, Thames Water, is in talks with the authorities over contingency plans, including a possible temporary nationalisation, amid growing concerns over its over £13bn debt. Bloomberg reports it, citing sources close to the matter.

The company’s CEO, Sarah Bentley, has abruptly stepped down with immediate effect, due to concerns over the company’s financial stability, prompting the matter to the government’s attention.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes with Thames Water to ensure customers are not impacted,” Water Minister Rebecca Pow told the House of Commons on Wednesday, in response to an urgent question from the Labor Party at the ‘opposition.

Talks are ongoing between water regulator Ofwat, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Treasury about the possibility of bringing the utility company into a so-called special administration regime. One of them expressed the hope that nationalization is unnecessary.

Rising interest rates are putting pressure on highly leveraged companies. At the end of March, Thames Water had the highest debt-to-capitalization ratio in the industry, at over 80%, according to a note from Investec.

