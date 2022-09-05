Home Boris Johnson UK: waiting for the new prime minister. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in contention
The UK is preparing to meet the next prime minister following the resignation of Boris Johnson on 7 July.

The announcement of the new Downing Street tenant will be made by Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, a group of Conservative MPs who are not government ministers.

The next Prime Minister could be current Foreign Minister Liz Truss or former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, after the two have made it to the final round of the eight-candidate leadership contest. Truss was ahead in the competition among Conservative Party members.

Truss and Sunak have faced each other in 12 election events over the past eight weeks to try and win over party members. The result was chosen solely by Conservative Party members – around 180,000 people, according to the latest tally, who pay to be party members, out of the UK’s 65 million inhabitants. The vote was made by correspondence and closed on 2 September.

