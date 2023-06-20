Ukraine, a reconstruction fund with Blackrock and Jp Morgan

Blackrock and Jp Morgan working for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Blackrock and Jp Morgan are collaborating with the Ukrainian government on the birth of a reconstruction bank of the country can collect private capital to invest in the post-war recovery. The Ukrainian Development Fund is still in one embryonic stagewrites the Financial Times. And it is not expected to be launched before end of hostilities with Russia. Last week, however, it was held in London a conference promoted by the British and Ukrainian governments, which was attended by a number of international investors.

The role of the two big names

The goal of the two global finance giants would be to collect initially low capital cost from governments, donors and international financial institutions. And thus attract private capital between five and ten times the initial endowment. Blackrock and Jp Morgan are working for the Kiev government a free title. But their contribution at this stage can give priority access to possible investments in the country. Blackrock has been working on behalf of Kiev since last November, while Jp Morgan it was added in February. Recently it emerged that the Ukrainian government has also hired the consultancy giant McKinseyalways to contribute to the reconstruction projects.

The fears of private investors about Kiev

The project involves the creation of a development bank to identify investment opportunities in the sectors infrastructure, environment and agriculture. And to make these opportunities attractive to pension funds and other private investors with long-term goals. In the preliminary polls, investors feared the governance of the country and the lack of transparency. To overcome these fears, the promoters are planning to involve in the project foreground figures of governments and international financial institutions and to recruit global finance professionals for executive roles.

At the moment, he explained Stephen Weiler of Jp Morgan, the work is focused on the creation of the structure and the elaboration of the governance of the fund. Also because, Weiler explained again, most of the contact investors wants to wait for the end of hostilities before making commitments.

