Kiev, one year later: the interview with Yuliia Semiriad, Ukrainian journalist who fled the war

Everything has changed to change nothing, since February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. A year of war has now passed, and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been in Kiev to meet Zelenky, reiterating Italy’s support. Affaritaliani.it went through it together Julia Semiriad44 years old, journalist e Writer, founder of the first Ukrainian library in Milan, “Biblioteca Ukraina Più”, fled from Ukraine and took refuge in the province of Milan at the beginning of last March, as soon as the bombs began to hit the country with the yellow and blue flag. A real exodus with her two children, her mother and her two little dogs that of Yulia, who from the north-east of Ukraine first took them to the south-western region of the country, then to cross the border with Poland, and from there take the direction of Italy, passing through Bila and Lviv.

What do you remember about fleeing your country just before Putin announced the start of “a special military operation” to “demilitarize” Ukraine?

It was the worst trip of my life, and I still remember every single moment of it today, from when at 5 of that bloody morning I woke up to the explosions, and for the first time I understood what fear was, not so much for me as for for my children.

The journey lasted more than two weeks, mainly on buses and train carriages loaded with refugees, with a constant noise in my head, that of gunfire and sirens. We had many suitcases and documents with us, but nowhere to go, except an abandoned house where we found shelter on the first night. Then we were guests of some fellow citizen we had just met in the most distant regions. I documented everything through the only tool still in my hands, social networks: mine was a real diary of war but also of hope; our life has changed completely, and we have started to appreciate the little things, like waking up or having simple food for us. I didn’t meet soldiers, but lots of desperate people who, like me, were trying to escape as far as possible from the horror that was advancing.

Do you have contact with anyone in Ukraine as of today? How does the population manage to survive?

People suffer, there is little to say. And it needs the most essential things to survive, from food to clothing. Many shops have been destroyed by missiles, we no longer have a job; I don’t know anyone who has anything more left that they don’t share with those who have nothing left. And the population of those cities that have not been destroyed also suffers, they are afraid to leave and lose their homes, they do not want to leave their elderly parents or their animals. But there is an enormous network of solidarity among the families: many of them have “adopted” people who have fled above all from Donbass.

How are you helping your country?

For months I have been packing packages with food and much more, which are sent weekly to Ukrainian families through a courier system; the project is called “Cibobox”, and is a real channel open to Ukraine, which makes use of the help of a group of friends from the city of Vimercate and a network of people, associations, organizations and individuals including Caritas, the local police and civil protection. From May 2022 to the end of 2022, over 130 boxes were shipped for over 1250 kg of goods and an expense incurred for shipments of over 2,000 euros. Now it’s a part of my life, because it has allowed me to get back to being busy and to make myself useful for my country, especially after the first few months that were needed to recover from the shock of running away. I, like many other refugees, have had to face enormous emotions and fears.

