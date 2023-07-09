Home » Ukraine admits responsibility: “We attacked the Crimean bridge”
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on the 500th day of the war published a list of the most important actions carried out by the army on Telegram

For the first time, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has acknowledged Kiev’s responsibility for the attack on the Crimean bridge on October 8, 2022.

The deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar on the 500th day of the war he published on Telegram a list of the most important actions carried out by the army, among them the attack on the bridge: “273 days since the first attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out to disrupt the logistics of the Russians,” he wrote.

The Crimean bridge was blown up with explosives carried by a truck bomb.

Kiev, cluster munitions important to restore parity – “The cluster munitions” that the US will supply to Kiev, “are extremely important for Ukraine”. This was stated on Twitter by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak. The ammunition “to some extent compensates for our shortage of ammunition and partially restores parity on the battlefield”, underlined Zelensky’s adviser. “Given that Russia has been using this type of ammunition in Ukraine for over a year”, Podolyak underlined, “this is at least fair”. “Actually,” he concluded, “with Russia one should speak only in a language it understands, that of commensurate strength.”

