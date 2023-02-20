The Russian invasion of Ukraine has rekindled the international spotlight on democracies and the contrast between these and authoritarian systems. The debate is not new. Especially with the arrival of Joe Biden in the White House, which temporarily put the point on Trump’s traumatic years, international politics has regained a more idealistic, if not ideological, flavor. Therefore, it is not a question of countering powers such as Russia or China “only” because of their military, technological, cybernetic or commercial policies. These already existing tensions have taken on a different meaning: the conflict between democracy and autocracy.

War and international deployments

The war in Ukraine has both strengthened this narrative and made it more subtle and grounded in reality. The war and the international deployments connected to it have made it clear that there is no black-and-white dichotomy between democracy and autocracy. It is true that the countries supporting Ukraine, supplying arms to Kyiv and sanctioning Moscow, are all liberal democracies in Europe, the Americas and Asia. It is equally true that the countries that support the Kremlin are all authoritarian, from North Korea and Iran – which support Russia not only politically but also militarily – to China, which, although it has carefully avoided running into secondary sanctions by supporting economically and militarily Russia is politically aligned with Moscow.

But it is also true that the vast majority of the world is on horseback, both in the nature of their political systems and in their approach to warfare. India, Turkey, Israel, South Africa and Hungary they are electoral democracies but they certainly cannot be defined as liberal democracies in which human rights, the rule of law and the separation of powers are firmly respected. And it is precisely these countries that have not taken sides on one side or the other. In some cases they have simply stepped back and avoided getting involved in the matter. In others they have opportunistically exploited their “neutrality” to obtain benefits, from oil at bargain prices to advantages of a strategic nature, positioning themselves as possible mediators of the conflict. There is a distinction between democracy and autocracy, but the war in Ukraine has shown that there are a thousand shades of gray between the two extremes.

The importance of political systems

At the same time, the Russian invasion of Ukraine made the distinction between political systems more vivid and realemphasizing its existential nature. If international relations were truly determined only by material and “objective” factors as realists claim, from geography and demography to economics or military power, this war would never have broken out. Given that there was no threat to Russia’s security or plans for NATO expansion, it would have made no sense to embark on an invasion that would have exposed Russia’s military weakness and destroyed its economy and especially its energy interdependence with Europe. Yet it happened.

It would be too easy to dismiss all of this by pointing to the irrationality of Vladimir Putin. Fundamental, however, is to acknowledge that every “rationality” is the result of an idea. If one is convinced, as the Russian president seems to be, of the existential importance of realizing an imperial ambition, then precisely in the light of Russia’s (and Putin’s) structural decline, and therefore the awareness that time is not on your side of Moscow, it becomes perfectly rational to invade Ukraine and continue unabated regardless of ongoing military and economic losses.

Ukraine: resilience and the value of democracy

Following exactly the same logic but from the opposite side, the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the last year he has highlighted the existential value of another idea: democracy. Seen from a purely material perspective, the resistance of the Ukrainian people is difficult to explain. Might as well surrender, be occupied and annexed by a dictatorial state, and avoid all that death and destruction. But if instead we start from another idea, namely that life is worth living if and insofar as it is freethen here is that everything that has happened in the last year, and everything that will happen in the next and those to come, will make sense.

The war in Ukraine has indeed opened our eyes to the thousand shades of gray that exist on the international scene, but it has also reminded us of the power of ideas, starting with democracy.