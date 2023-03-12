War Ukraine, Schlein plays the pacifist but says she is in favor of sending arms and Kiev: make peace with itself. The comment

In short, the heirs of the Communists, passing by Enrico Letta at the slime, have gone from the frying pan to the grill. Their hope for the “sun of the future” is historically linked and excellently summarized by the expression “Mustache is coming!”, when Baffone, the ruthless dictator Stalin, was indefensible. Phrase that became so popular that it resisted in popular memory after about seventy years, to the point of being used in a recent song in strict Neapolitan (Giovanni Block, Adda venì Baffone). This, the past. Now they hope for Biden and the slime.

Except for the independents who, documenting themselves, do not hesitate to leave the flock, the heirs of the PCInow they see the sun of the future in Biden’s warmongering democracy and in the Catholic-communist chaos well represented by the “revolutionary” elected by those who wanted to finish burying the PD. How many are there, in the area from the PD to the extreme left, the satellite parties, the currents, small parties, currents, groups and small groups with a little boss who tries to make them less quarrelsome? It will be a characteristic of Italian individualism, the aspiration to a single party (a party with only one member) so much so that self-irony has led to the well-known exaggeration “One Italian, one idea, two Italians, two ideas (obviously different) three Italians, a party.”

But with the slime we are at the top. She doesn’t even get along with herself: in fact she is a pacifist, but she is in favor of sending arms to the bully in a worker’s uniform (according to Meloni). In short, she seems to be in total disagreement with Meloni, but on the subject that has become the most important, which pushes us to be more and more pessimistic about the possibility of stopping before the abyss, day by day, she is with Meloni and with the minority of Italians.

I think it is duty of each of us, help clarify who is responsible for behavior that demonstrates ignorance of history and therefore superficiality, vanity and irresponsible decision-making. She shouldn’t be allowed to say (to Meloni) “The Italian people wanted to send weapons and money to Zelensky.”

