Berlusconi and the idea of ​​the anti-atomic bunker. Worried charm

Silvio Berlusconi would be thinking of a bunker anti-atomic ad Arcore. In the event that the situation between Russia e Ukraine degenerate, with the involvement of Nato and of the Usathe Knight – reads Libero – would have given mandate to begin i jobs. to villa Saint martin they are taking themselves very seriously threats arrived, even in the last few days from Vladimir Putin. And they are the same concerns uttered by the leader of Forza Italia in recent times: “If Putin humiliates himself, the world is at nuclear risk”. Martha fascinatesBerlusconi’s partner, would be moving in first person to identify a house with fallout shelter.

There is something around – continues Libero – but not adequate garlic standard of the Knight. Hence the idea of ​​building one ad hoc and right on the estate Arcore. But there are already those who fable that Berlusconi already own one for some time and that would be in Sardinia near Villa Certosabut just the fact that it is not in the main estate of the leader of Come on Italy makes it an unknown in case of immediate decision to take. One more problem to deal with for Berlusconi, already struggling with turmoil in the party. Today at Camera the Forza Italia group will meet to proceed with the election of the new group leader: Paolo Stretchers in the place of Cattaneo.

