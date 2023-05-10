Ukraine: at the end of May the European Parliament will vote on the use of EU funds to produce munitions

Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Parliament approved today with a very large majority the acceleration of the discussion and legislative work on the ASAP dossier, the European Union program for the supply of ammunition for the defense of Ukraine. A vote on the Commission’s proposal is expected at the end of May which envisages, among other things, the possibility of using cohesion policy funds to increase the production of ammunition in order to be able to deliver one million to Ukraine within a year. The emergency voting procedure was approved with 518 votes in favour, 59 against, including the MPs of the 5 Star Movement, and 31 abstentions. The MEPs of the Democratic Party said they were «against

the use of any source of funding for the ASAP program coming from the resources of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the cohesion funds, which represent essential resources for post-pandemic reconstruction and for the achievement of the objectives of the Union budget and the structural funds”. Therefore they undertook “to make the necessary changes to the text”.

Cohesion is a medium-long term European investment policy which aims to promote the harmonious development of European regions and to combat existing inequalities. For this reason, the hypothesis of reprogramming the expenditure of EU funds for military purposes has raised doubts and concerns about the coherence between the objectives of cohesion and the contents of the Commission’s proposal, the so-called “ASAP”, Act in Support of Ammunition Production. However, if approved by Parliament, it would not be the first time that cohesion policy resources have been used for emergency situations. In fact, starting from the pandemic, cohesion was activated to divert resources where there was a need for immediate intervention and above all there were no ad hoc tools to give economic support to Member States in difficulty. Here is a backwards run of the reprogramming proposals Cohesion policy funds presented starting with ASAP, the latest arrival, up to the pandemic.

ASAP proposed on May 3, 2023 to support the defense industry

ASAP – Act in Support of Ammunition Production – but in the common sense also as soon as possible. It is the acronym of the 1 billion euro program – of which 500 million from EU funds, the rest from national co-financing – with which the EU Commission intends to support the defense industries of the member states. In recent weeks, the Commissioner for the internal market Thierry Breton has in fact left for a tour of the military production plants still present in the EU territory to evaluate their production capacity and identify the bottlenecks that slow down their production. The commissioner was in Italy on April 13, where he met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Defense Minister Crosetto, and visited two military production plants. The outcome of the reconnaissance was positive: according to the Commissioner, the EU still has a significant war production capacity, but in order to respect the commitments undertaken with Ukraine it is necessary to switch from a production method “in peacetime” to one “in time of war”. To do this, resources are needed, 500 million for now, which will come from the reprogramming of various funds, including: the European Defense Fund and Edirpa – an instrument for strengthening the European defense industry through common procurement. It will then be possible for the States to use the Recovery Funds and the ERDF and ESF+ funds where – Commissioner Breton explained to the press – these ammunition production sites are located in isolated areas and, in order to revitalize their production capacity, need reindustrialization interventions.

REPowerEU presented by the Commission in October 2022 against the expensive energy

Following energy price hikes, the European Commission has allowed member states to divert up to 10% of unused 2014-2020 cohesion policy resources to support small and medium-sized enterprises and vulnerable households to help them pay the bills. For Italy it was a dowry of around 4 billion euros. Already on this occasion, some insiders turned up their noses at the statements of Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis, who motivated the decision by explaining that “neither the Recovery Fund nor RePowerEU finance initiatives to support incomes or similar, situations that require resources of another kind”. In this case, the initiative found a regulatory foundation in the regulation of REPowerEU, the instrument through which states can finance energy conversion to become independent from Russian gas.

CARE proposed in March 2022 to assist regions in welcoming Ukrainian refugees

Announced by Commissioner Elisa Ferreira at the Summit of the Regions in Marseille a few weeks after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Care has allowed the reallocation of funds from the 2014-2020 cohesion policy and 10 billion from React-EU – the additional fund from 47 billion allocated to help member states during the pandemic – to help EU regions involved in welcoming Ukrainian refugees. Through CARE it has been possible to finance – by suspending the national co-financing rule – reception services for refugees such as food aid, temporary accommodation, food and water supplies or medical care, but also programs to improve the administrative capacity of the Member States involved in hospitality. In this case, the use of cohesion funds to welcome refugees was justified by the principle of solidarity – typical of cohesion policy – towards the regions bordering Ukraine which had already welcomed 3 million Ukrainian refugees in March 2022 .