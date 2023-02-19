Home Business Ukraine, Berlusconi the only man of peace: act now and he will go down in history
Ukraine, Berlusconi the only man of peace: act now and he will go down in history

by admin
Ukraine, Berlusconi the only man of peace: act now and he will go down in history

War in Ukraine and attempts at peace, Berlusconi certainly cannot be accused of cowardice. The comment

In a statement released yesterday, the minister Antonio Tajani hastened to reassure the PPE about the location of Silvio Berlusconi against the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. I always feel a certain irritation in front of the servility. There are diktats that straight-backed people shouldn’t accept. There disrespect demonstrated by the representatives of the PPE verso Silvio Berlusconi it is total and embarrassing, as well as an indication of the fact, now plain to all, that the politicians of the European Union are nothing more than a caste of puppets manipulated at will by the supranational powers. Puppets, however, who take the liberty of offending national politicians of far different stature.

These politicians, who hide behind the fig leaf of having been democratically elected, actually serve everyone’s interests except those who voted for them. And it is no coincidence that truly powerful people have taken control of supranational bodies (e.g Bill Gates than with the Bill e Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private funder of the WHO): the puppeteers rule the world (and national governments) like this.

READ ALSO: Ukraine, Berlusconi rise above dwarfs and dancers and ask for peace

