Biden in Warsaw, the Kremlin minimizes: “Putin will not follow the words of the head of the White House”

Vladimir Putin “he still doubts our ability to resist, but we will never tire”, so US President Joe Biden spoke at Warsaw Castle, Poland, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. D after the surprise mission to Kiev yesterday, Biden reassured the Atlantic allies. “Europe has been put to the test. But we will continue to defend democracy at all costs”, she assured. “The democracies of the world have strengthened, not weakened.”

For Biden, Putin is “a dictator” who “wants to rebuild an empire” but “will never be able to do so. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia”. The American leader recalls the beginning of the war: “A year ago the world feared the fall of Kiev, but Kiev resists strongly and above all continues to be free”. Then the message to the Russians. “I speak to the people of Russia – he specifies – we are not trying to destroy Russia, we are not trying to attack Russia. War is a tragedy. But Putin chose war, every day that continues is his choice And he could end it with a single word, but if Ukraine gives in it will be the end of Ukraine”. Biden’s speech was held a few hours after Vladimir Putin’s this morning (retrieve the article here).

In addition to the meeting with the Polish president Andrzej Dudathe visit from Biden a Warsaw tomorrow he plans to hold a summit with the leaders of the ‘Bucharest Nine’ group, former Soviet countries which are currently part of NATO: Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia.

In this afternoon’s speech “the President Biden will reiterate that the United States will continue to stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary,” said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

In today’s meeting with Duda, Biden will discuss the collective efforts in support of Kiev and will thank Poland in particular for the role it is playing. Furthermore, the two leaders will discuss the strengthening of Poland’s security with an increase in the NATO presence in the country, as anticipated by Marcin Przydacz, Duda’s foreign policy adviser.

“It’s no secret that we’re going to talk about boosting presencealso in terms of infrastructure, of NATO“, he told TVN 24 television, explaining that the focus of the talks will be “on the security of the Polish state and the cooperation of allies with the US, including within NATO, to make the eastern flank, including Poland, safer “.

Ukrainian war, Kremlin: “The event is not so extraordinary”

