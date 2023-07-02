Ukraine, CIA in Kiev: possible negotiations. Biden sends long-range missiles

Secret trip of the head of the CIA to Ukraine: are we working on a negotiation? But Biden sends long-range missiles

During a secret trip to Kiev, the Ukrainians informed CIA director William Burns of an ambitious plan to take back the occupied territories and start ceasefire negotiations with Moscow later this year. The Washington Post reports it, citing sources familiar with the visit. During the trip, Burns met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the heads of Ukrainian intelligence.

But in the meantime, as Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, it is “increasingly likely that the Atacms, long-range missile system that flies, strikes and explodes against a target 300 kilometers away, will be supplied to the yellow and blues, who have increasingly insistently, over and over again, requested it from their allies with stars and stripes. Now Washington’s ear is no longer deaf to Kiev’s prayers: European and American officials confirmed this to the Wall Street Journal. These weapons, fired by Himars multiple rocket launch systems, are no longer a war taboo.”

Ukraine: Zelensky, ‘our army killed 21,000 Wagner soldiers’

“Our troops killed 21,000” Wagner soldiers “and injured 80,000.” This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo. “The Wagner phenomenon, like the terrorism of the Russian army, is very important to understand some things – he underlined – They were so strong because they had no choice but to attack. They had no choice: either they advanced or they fell, but they could not stop or retreat , because their own members were shooting at them. It was impossible for them to go back without completing the mission. They killed many of their own comrades. They had to keep going. That was the secret of their strength.”

“The rest of the Russian army is demotivated and weaker than us – continued Zelensky – The Wagners had two categories: professional mercenaries and those mobilized from prisons, their cannon fodder. Our troops killed 21,000 and 80,000 wounded. These are colossal losses, but they give an idea of ​​how numerous these groups are in eastern Ukraine. The good news is that we have destroyed the most motivated part of the Russian forces.”

