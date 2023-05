In this podcast, Nathalie Tocci intervenes on two issues: the balance in Bakhmut, in Ukraine, and the imminent elections in Turkey, scheduled for Sunday 14 May.

https://www.affarinternazionali.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/tocci-1.mp3

This podcast is a recording of the Thursday 11 May episode of “Spazio transnazionale”, the program hosted by Francesco De Leo on Radioradical