Ukraine in NATO will strengthen European security

The controversy over the timing and methods of Ukraine’s future NATO membership have overshadowed the results of the Vilnius summit, which are instead very significant and in part historic.

A partly historic summit

NATO has gained another member: not Ukraine (yet) but Sweden. The Alliance thus increases Russia’s containment capabilities in the Baltic area, where in recent years the Russians have been very active in operations of disturbance, intimidation and sabotage (for example of submarine cables).

Sweden was given the green light after Turkey (closely followed by Hungary) lifted its veto. Breaking the deadlock was the Biden administration’s pledge to allow the sale of F16 fighters to Ankara, which brings Turkey closer to Western countries after the split over its decision in 2017 to buy Russia’s S400 missile defense system.

NATO approved new defense and deterrence plans, including through increased deployments in countries closest to Russia, and agreed on more ambitious military spending and investment programs.

Help today, membership tomorrow?

Above all, NATO countries have reaffirmed their commitment to support the defense of Ukraine. G7 countries and others have given assurances regarding arms supplies, training of Ukrainian troops and intelligence sharing. Eleven NATO countries have agreed to train Ukrainian pilots to operate F16 fighters in their territory and airspace. France has revealed that it has sent long-range missiles to Ukraine (it is the second country after the United Kingdom).

These are measures critical to Ukraine’s ability to push the Russians further and further back and recapture territory. As such, these points are far more important than the debate over NATO membership which in any case could not happen until hostilities have ceased and the war has found some long-term resolution.

However, Ukraine emerges from the summit more integrated with NATO and with the assurance that one day it will become a member state. The question of when and how to join – immediately after the war or after some time? Only if the whole territory of Ukraine has been liberated or just a part of it? – will once again animate the debate and divide governments as well as observers.

Russia has demolished the idea of ​​a single, integrated European security area

But the question still worth answering today is whether it is really appropriate for Ukraine to join NATO or not, even if the decision has already been made (net of the fuzziness on timing and methods). The answer is yes: European security would be strengthened by Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

To explain why, we need to take a step back. At the NATO summit in Bucharest in April 2008, under heavy American insistence, Ukraine and Georgia obtained a vague promise that one day they would join the Alliance. The following summer, Russia attacked Georgia and NATO put the issue of Ukrainian and Georgian membership on the back burner, where it has remained until today.

Many argue that it was a mistake not to give more substance to the 2008 promise. Russia would not attack Georgia or invade Ukraine in 2014 and then again in 2022.

These arguments are valid but not entirely convincing. Russia could have attacked Georgia (or Ukraine) during the accession process, putting NATO in the dire dilemma of whether or not to intervene in defense of an acceding country not yet covered by Article 5 of mutual defense. Nor would it have been easy for US and European governments (with the exception of the Baltic states and Poland) to justify the risk of a third world war for the defense of peripheral countries for the vast majority of public opinion.

Furthermore, in 2008, the hope of making Europe a single and integrated security area, extended to Russia, had not faded, despite numerous warnings to the contrary from Moscow.

The 2007-8 biennium had seen tensions rise – first over the deployment of US ballistic defenses in Eastern Europe, which Vladimir Putin compared to the Cuban missile crisis; then on the independence of Kosovo, which Moscow opposed; and then precisely with the NATO summit in Bucharest.

The build-up of tensions convinced many in the West that it was necessary to re-establish a dialogue with Moscow. Moreover, both for the US and for Western Europe, Russia was less of a threat than an interlocutor – difficult but essential – on issues such as non-proliferation and nuclear disarmament, Iran and North Korea, the fight against Islamist terrorism and logistical assistance in Afghanistan. It was therefore possible to hypothesize a dialogue with Russia on Eastern Europe on the basis of cooperation on these dossiers.

None of this is valid yet. Russia’s hostility toward the US and Europe over the past 15 years – and particularly since 2011, when Russia was rocked by anti-government protests that Putin blamed on American troublemakers – has soared.

Moscow has demolished any hope of peaceful coexistence on terms acceptable to NATO and the EU. He has attacked his neighbors (three times), used indiscriminate violence in Syria, used Wagner’s mercenaries in an anti-European key in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, resorted to energy blackmail, assassinated dissidents (even in NATO territory), violated agreements of arms control and spread propaganda and disinformation in European countries and the US.

Europe will be divided for years to come

The 2022 invasion destroyed what little remained of Europe’s post-Cold War security system. The idea that a new one can be built with Putin’s Russia or someone who has the same foreign policy vision as the current president is completely unrealistic. For years, perhaps decades to come, European security will not be built with Russia but in defense of it.

In this sense, leaving Ukraine out of NATO increases the risk that it will become a perpetual source of instability, because Russia would have less concern about attacking it again or in any case promoting its permanent destabilisation. This would increase the risk of escalation because NATO countries could not remain passive.

But why not offer bilateral security guarantees instead of NATO membership? A first reason is that NATO mutual defense is a more effective deterrent (although not certain) than bilateral guarantees. Another is that Ukraine’s integration into NATO’s decision-making and military structures would limit its ability to leap forward and reduce the risk that the US-Ukraine bilateral relationship (the so-called Israel model) will indirectly impose its decisions on other allies . Finally, membership is a guarantee of long-term anchoring of Ukraine to the political-normative framework of the Alliance, with positive effects on the state of democracy in Ukraine.

In conclusion, the time is not right for Ukraine to join NATO. But regardless of how the war ends, the allies will have to find a formula for allowing Ukraine to join. To restore credibility to the dream of a whole and united Europe, we need to recognize the reality of a divided Europe, and prevent the rift from widening. In the future European security architecture, Ukraine is the cornerstone.

