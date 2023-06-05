Ukraine launches large-scale military operation – Poland also involved in fighting in Belgorod

Research: Secret report on Moscow’s military problems published

According to research by investigative journalists, the Russian military accidentally published a text about problems with mobilization for the war against Ukraine – and deleted it shortly afterwards. The well-known Russian portal “The Insider” published a link to an entry in the web archive, where the text can still be viewed.

In the document, which was then briefly available in an online journal of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian mobilization officer Yevgeny Burdinsky named two main problems with regard to the wave of recruitment last autumn: “the unwillingness of part of society to fulfill military obligations” and “the provision of military equipment and the accommodation of personnel”.

The “Bild” also reported on the document, in which Burdinski elsewhere blames the “pressure from Internet bloggers” for the refusal of many Russians to go to war. Raids on conscripts are therefore planned for this year, it said. Moscow did not comment on the alleged release gap.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilization of around 300,000 reservists last September, triggering a real panic in Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled abroad at the time. Contrary to statements from the Kremlin to the contrary, many people currently fear that another wave of conscription could be planned.