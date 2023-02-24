Ukraine, a year of war: watch the interview by affaritaliani.it to the mayor of Lviv. VIDEO

One year after the invasion by Russia, there is also another capital in Ukraine. A cultural capital, now become the largest logistics and humanitarian hub in the world. Let’s talk about Lviv, Lviv in Ukrainian, one of the largest cities in the west of the country, 60 km from the Polish border. Here too the signs of war are present everywhere, in a general sense of estrangement among anti-raid sirens, crowds of refugees, trucks with military and medical aid headed east that stop in the city center to unload and load.

Lviv has become famous for its hospitals and the rehabilitation complex under construction. To guard the city the mayor Andriy Ivanovych Sadovyiwho is facing the most serious crisis since he has been mayor, as he told affaritaliani.it.

WATCH THE AFFARITALIANI.IT VIDEO INTERVIEW WITH THE MAYOR OF LVIV, THE STRATEGIC CITY FOR UKRAINIAN LOGISTICS

“Everyone understood that Russia could do it: the Russian attack of February 24th may have been a surprise for you Europeans but not for me. Months earlier I had instructed my Department of Energy to find a way to make the aqueducts work in the event of a total blackout, without electricity. We had been ready for three months to welcome the refugees”.

A year later, the mayor is firm in reiterating that “we cannot speak of any celebration, because the continuous war. Thousands of Lviv citizens are neighbors today. There are so many wounded, and in Lviv we started “Unbroken”, the project for the rehabilitation of war wounded in Ukraine. I hope that in collaboration with the Italian Government this system will develop more and more in the future. Our soldiers, who gave their lives for our independence, are our ‘Beam of Memory’. Thanks to our dead we are alive today, and thanks to them the European countries are also alive”.

He doesn’t talk about peace, he doesn’t talk about meeting points, the mayor of Lviv; but he looks at the front, of a war that can have no other outcome than victory: “Today the first 4 Leopards arrived in Ukraine; self we will have to have other weapons and other leopards there is a good chance to win the war, with fewer injuries and fewer deaths. Every day is very difficult, but these are our lands. It is only Russia that has to step back so that we can have a normal life.”

Victory and freedom: an inseparable pair, which holds together the countries of the West, Italy and Ukraine: “We are very close, Italians and Ukrainians. We love our free countries; our country is also special, we can’t give it away. Being a free country is an opportunity to live, to breathe. Only when your throat is closed do you understand what it’s like not to breathe and you can’t live. We but also all Italians are free people e we want to live in a free state. You have already gone through this struggle, it is what Ukrainians are demonstrating in Ukraine today. It can’t be that someone feels good when someone else feels bad. That’s why we must all stand together and be united towards victory.

And reveals: “I have a big dream: I want to learn the Italian language in the future. When the war is over, I will come and visit your cities.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

