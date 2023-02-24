Meloni: “The free world owes Ukraine a debt”



“A year ago, the Russian Federation shocked the world by invading Ukraine,” the premier began Giorgia Meloni in the video message, in coordination with the main international partners, for the day of February 24, the first anniversary of the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. “Putin’s goal was to make Ukraine capitulate and then turn its expansionist aims to other neighboring states, not just European ones. That plan has failed”, remarked Meloni. “Moscow had to reckon with the heroic reaction of a people willing to do anything to defend his freedom and with something stronger than missiles and tanks: the love for the own homeland“.

“Ukrainian people are paying a very high price. In Bucha and Irpin I saw it with my own eyes and I will not forget it. Ukraine is not and will not be alone because he is also defending i values Of freedom e democracy on which European identity and the very foundations of international law are born” continued the premier. “It is our duty to work to achieve a just peace. The free world is indebted to Ukrainian men and women, Italy is on their side.”

“We are concerned about the challenges Moldova is facing which are direct consequences of the war in Ukraine. Moldova is a valid and close partner of NATO: we have worked together for many years and now we have decided to strengthen our partnership and support the development of tailored defense capabilities to help the country strengthen its institutions and resilience.” and “if there is one lesson we have learned from the war in Ukraine, it is the importance of providing support as soon as possible to the countries most exposed to Russian aggression”, stated the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenbergat the press conference in Tallinn with the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

