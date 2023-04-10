CNN reports it quoting a source close to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine has already altered some of its military plans due to leaks from online posting of US secret military documents. CNN reports it, quoting a source close to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Some texts highlight weak points of the Ukrainian defense in a critical and delicate moment of the war, that is when the forces are preparing to launch a counter-offensive against the Russians. The Pentagon has launched an “inter-agency effort” to assess the impact of the leak, press spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said.

“The Department of Defense continues to review and evaluate the validity of photographed documents circulating on social media sites that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” Singh said in a statement quoted by CNN. “An inter-agency effort has been launched, focused on assessing the impact these photographed documents could have on the national security of the United States and our allies and partners.” Singh added that US officials spoke with allies and partners over the weekend about the leak and briefed the relevant “congressional committees”.



