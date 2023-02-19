Ukrainian soldiers trained by NATO, the Russian military defector: “Situation out of control”

While a complex balance is being sought at the Munich Security Conference, news from the field is arriving. As told by the Corriere della Sera, “NATO is trying to keep up for the next few weeks by training the Ukrainians in the use of the new equipment, but also by conducting integrated manoeuvres. The Pentagon has announced the end of the course for 635 men in Germany, at the Grafenwöhr range. They are the crews for the Bradley armored vehicles – arrived a few days ago in good numbers – and for the M109 Paladin self-propelled guns”.

As Corriere della Sera explains, it was “just five weeks of training, forced stages to speed things up. Another 710 elements are ready for the second echelon and a similar activity is planned for artillerymen and soldiers who will receive the Stryker armored vehicles. Great Britain, on the other hand, has revealed that it has prepared 10,000 of them, and that it will expand the program – conducted with the participation of instructors from partner countries – to another 20,000″.

Corriere della Sera also interviewed Konstantin Yefremov, 33, an officer in charge of a demining unit of the Russian Army’s 42nd Rifle Division and a defector. “I was in the Crimea, on February 27 they sent me with my team of twenty people to Bilmak, near Melitopol”, he says, saying he did not understand that war would begin. “We thought they were Putin’s usual threats. They bombed and branded the vehicles with the letter Z. I asked to leave the army.”

The soldier tells Corriere della Sera that “almost everyone” was against the war.” Most of us enlisted because we were poor. I come from a village in the Caucasus, in 2013 sI joined the army to help my mother. None of mine wanted to kill the Ukrainians, we have friends and relatives who come from there”. The former lieutenant then says that he “saw torture. I witnessed those of three men, including a sniper. The commander took a wooden club and hit him on his fingers, on his knees, he broke his nose and his teeth. When he drank he was even worse. He shot a prisoner in the hands and feet”. Among other things in the rich interview with Corriere della Sera, the Russian military also says that most of the soldiers are not professionals and that theya lot of alcohol would flow on the battlefield and the situation “is out of control”.

