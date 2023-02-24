Has Europe come out of the energy crisis? Not exactly

A cura di Azad Zangana, Senior European Economist e Mark Lacey, Head of Global Resource Equities, Schroders

Let’s go back a year, when the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, plus the devastating consequences on the human front, triggered the energy crisis in Europe. From the point of view of the financial markets, the crisis was mainly felt following the surge in energy prices, when Western countries imposed sanctions on Russian oil and Russia subsequently cut off supplies of natural gas. Lack of access to Russian gas forced Europe, in particular Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Italy, to look for other sources of energy, which has proved costly. Natural gas prices soared, especially in September 2022, on investor concerns about potential gas shortages and power outages the following winter. However, the price of natural gas in Europe has fallen sharply since then.

Warmer weather, reduced demand and the purchase of gas from other sources, often imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), they ensured that Europe avoided blackouts and brought gas storage to satisfactory levels. In January 2023, storage fill levels were around 80% across Europe. This is in line with EU rules, which require a minimum stock level of 80% this winter. The sharp increase in gas prices had a significant impact on the European economy, driving inflation to double-digit levels. As gas prices fall, inflationary pressure should ease, even as other components, such as food prices, continue to rise.

Azad Zangana, Senior European Economist at Schroders, commented: “The price of natural gas in Europe has been a major contributor to rising inflation rates over the past year. At the latest meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), policymakers noted that the significant decline in prices since the end of 2022 will be a very helpful factor in reducing inflation rates over the course of the year. The ECB has already signaled that it will raise rates again in March by another 50 basis points. However, he said that starting in March ‘…it will evaluate the next path of its monetary policy’, potentially creating an opportunity for a pause in rate hikes. LOur expectation is that interest rates will be held from then on.

Hence, power outages have been avoided, gas storage levels have been replenished, and energy prices are falling, which reduces the need to raise interest rates further. Is this the end of Europe’s energy crisis? Unfortunately it is not that simple. Last year Europe could still count on the supply of Russian gas for a few months at the beginning of the year; now that’s not the case anymore. Furthermore, part of the reduction in energy demand was due to the mild winter weather and there is no guarantee that it will happen again next winter”.

Mark Lacey, Head of Global Resource Equities, commented: “Europe has met much of its non-Russian energy needs by purchasing LNG cargoes. That comes at a cost, as other countries are also looking to buy extra LNG, in part because it’s less polluting than alternatives like coal. Additionally, 2022 saw limited demand for LNG from China as economic activity was constrained by the Covid-related lockdowns. China‘s economic recovery will result in higher demand for the limited supply of LNG available, resulting in higher prices. The new LNG supplies are becoming fully operational, but they won’t be ready for a few years. Supply will only be able to meet demand growth starting in 2025. Our conversations with energy companies indicate that unless high prices help contain demand, the next 18-24 months will be very challenging for both ‘Europe is for Asia. The LNG market cannot continue to grow if the world is to meet its Net Zero climate commitments. More is being invested in renewable energy. This is clearly the long-term solution, but it’s not a quick fix. We think that Europe is not yet out of the tunnel as regards energy supply”.

