War in Ukraine, no Italian fighters sent to Kiev

Only half of Italians, 50%, support arms shipments to Ukraine. These are the results of the survey carried out by Eumetra and told to Affaritaliani.it and Renato Mannheimer (survey carried out at the end of January with a representative sample of the Italian population). 45% of Italians want peace immediately and do not believe that sending arms to Kiev is the best solution. 5% of the population even declare themselves openly pro-Russia and pro-Putin.

The survey comes like a boulder on the day of Giorgia Meloni’s trip to the Ukrainian capital to meet the Ukrainian president Zelensky. It is no coincidence that yesterday the prime minister saw the Polish prime minister in Warsaw Mateusz Morawieckiit is a strategy to try to break the pseudo-dominant axis in Europe between Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz. The German Chancellor, in particular, majority sources explain, is not at all so convinced about the continuous shipment of armaments to Ukraine and, on the day of Vladimir Putin’s speech to Russia and the whole world, he would be looking for a way out to avoid the escalation towards the Third World War.

There is no doubt about one point, qualified government sources explain ad Affaritaliani.it that there will be no sending of Italian military air fighters to Ukraine. “It’s not even talked about“, qualified sources explain. Italy will continue to send Zelensky defense weapons but no fighters. Meloni’s strategy is clear: seek agreements with Eastern countries, Poland and the Czech Republic in the lead (but also Slovakia), to break the dominant Paris-Berlin axis. Italy remains at Ukraine’s side, government sources explain, but intends to work to find, also together with Chinaa peaceful solution and avoid any kind of military escalation.

