Ukraine – Özdemir welcomes extension of Black Sea Grains Agreement

Ukraine – Özdemir welcomes extension of Black Sea Grains Agreement

Berlin (German news agency) – Minister of Agriculture Cem zdemir (Greens) has welcomed the extension of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine. “It’s good for Ukraine and people in the Global South that the Black Sea Grains Agreement is being extended for another 60 days,” zdemir said on Wednesday.

“But let’s not forget that Russia previously terminated the agreement unilaterally and prematurely.” According to zdemir, Putin seems “to be fighting more and more desperately to stay in power” and uses every opportunity to put pressure on the international community. “In recent weeks and months, Russia has repeatedly obstructed ships and delayed controls in order to reduce agricultural exports via the Black Sea and widen supply deficits in the countries that need it most. The sea route in particular is of the greatest importance for their supply ‘ said the Minister of Agriculture.

Russia must live up to its commitment to the world community and continue the agreement without restrictions. “The recent repeated threats to unilaterally suspend the Black Sea Agreement, combined with ever shorter extensions, increase the uncertainty for Ukrainian farmers and lead to increasing logistics costs for grain, which particularly affect vulnerable countries in the Global South,” says zdemir .

