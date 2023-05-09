Ukraine: “Plants are to be built” – how Rheinmetall wants to upgrade Kiev

Vehicles, anti-aircraft defense, ammunition: The Rheinmetall boss has announced possible cooperation with local Ukrainian companies. Kiev should be enabled to defend itself – and the armaments industry should be converted to NATO standards.

The plans to build the newly developed main battle tank “Panther” in Ukraine were already known

Rheinmetall not only hopes for main battle tank production in the Ukraine. At the first virtual general meeting of the technology group after promotion to the stock exchange league DAX CEO Armin Papperger drew an optimistic picture of future business with Kiev. Responding to questions from shareholders, Papperger said that Ukraine’s defense industry would be converted to NATO standards and calibres.

In addition to the plans for a possible production of the von Rheinmetall developed new Panther battle tank in Ukraine he also announced possible cooperation or joint ventures with Ukrainian companies for vehicles, air defense (Air Defense) and Munition at. Rheinmetall should have the majority. The decisions should be made in the next few weeks.

Following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Papperger assumes that Ukraine would like to retain its independence in the long term. According to the Rheinmetall boss, “works should be built for this” as a replacement for the plants for technology from the Soviet era. The investments would come from the Ukrainian state. “In the medium and long term, we will enable Ukraine to defend itself,” said Papperger.

Questions about the Ukraine commitment were a focus at Rheinmetall’s almost five-hour general meeting, which was held as a virtual shareholder meeting, i.e. via the Internet.

The general meeting was characterized by some shareholders who critically questioned the armaments activities, for example of the Rheinmetall subsidiary in South Africa, with extensive catalogs of questions. A total of over 160 questions were asked. Some shareholders referred to that positive image change for armaments companies on the stock exchangesince Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

One shareholder was of the opinion that Rheinmetall should add something to the price for arms deliveries to Saudi Arabia, while arms deliveries to Ukraine should be sold with no or only a small margin.

In addition, it was criticized that the shareholders’ meeting of the Rheinmetall AG was held at the same time as the Rheinmetall General Meeting Lufthansa and held by Hugo Boss. This makes it difficult to follow the parallel events.

Highest order intake in company history

Nevertheless, there was also praise for the virtual format of the general meeting, as implemented by Rheinmetall. Shareholders were able to register personally via video link and did not have to submit their questions in advance. The defense electronics group Hensoldt is even planning a general meeting this Friday.

After the past record year of 2022, Papperger expects what will probably be the highest order intake in the company’s history this year. By the end of the year was also from the 100 billion special budget Bundeswehr orders in the high single-digit billions can be expected for Rheinmetall.

Against the background of empty ammunition depots, a lack of tanks and other vehicles, Papperger expects a pent-up demand for armaments products for at least ten years. “The camps are empty” and Ukraine must rebuild its resources.

