Ukraine – Russia reports territorial gains at Battle of Bakhmut

According to Russia, it has made territorial gains in the months-long battle for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. The Wagner mercenary group, which is fighting alongside the Russian army, has managed to capture “two districts on the northern and southern outskirts of the city,” the Defense Ministry said in Moscow on Saturday. The Battle of Bakhmut has significant symbolic value for both Russia and Ukraine.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, retreating Ukrainian troops “deliberately” destroyed public infrastructure and residential buildings in order to halt the advance of Russian troops. The AFP news agency was unable to independently check the situation on site.

Both Russia and Ukraine are said to have suffered massive casualties in the battle for Bakhmut, which was home to 70,000 people before the war. Moscow reported on Thursday that Russian troops had managed to encircle Ukrainian troops in the city. Kiev had denied this and declared that it could continue to supply its soldiers with ammunition.

