Ukraine, Russia seeks new routes for grain

According to the Financial Times “the Russia is pushing a plan to restock theAfrica of wheat and cut out theUkraine from global markets after withdrawing from the UN-brokered deal”. Vladimir Putin has proposed the initiative whereby Qatar would pay Moscow to ship its grain in Türkiye, which would distribute it to “needy countries”. Neither Qatar nor Turkey have accepted the idea, which Moscow has not yet brought to formal levels, added the London daily’s sources.

Moscow’s strategy

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Vershininconfirmed that Russia is working on new routes for grain supplies after the end of the Black Sea Agreement and ai Villages Africans “guarantees will be given” on their demand for agricultural products al Russia-Africa summit which will be held in St. Petersburg at the end of July. Vershinin, quoted by Tass, stressed that Russian promises to replace Ukrainian wheat with free deliveries of cereals to African countries “will be kept”.

Something is moving in the Black Sea

Meanwhile the Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiysaid Russia is ready to consider rejoining the grain export deal in Mar Neroif all agreed principles are implemented. “We do not oppose the agreement as such, and we are ready to consider rejoining it, but only on one condition: if there is full consideration, the most important thing is that there is an implementation of all previously agreed principles of Russia’s participation in this agreement“Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council about Ukraine.

