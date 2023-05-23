Russia, the deputy minister who called the war in Ukraine a “fascist invasion” dies

And Russian official who criticized the invasion of Ukraine from the side of Moscow it is died after falling ill aboard a flight from Cuba to Russia. According to the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Deputy Minister Pyotr Kucherenko felt ill on the plane in which the Russian delegation was returning from a business trip to Cuba: the flight made an emergency landing in southern Russia but when doctors got on board they failed to save the official.

A sudden and mysterious death, which the family members and the first official reconstructions lead back to one pathological heart condition from which Kucherenko suffered. However, according to the Russian broadcaster Starthe family declined to provide further details, as they are awaiting aautopsy scheduled for Wednesday 24 May.

Meanwhile, the site Moscow Times remember that Roman Super, an award-winning independent Russian journalist and documentary filmmaker, spoke to Kucherenko shortly before leaving Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but did not provide further timeline details. The reporter fled the country for security reasons six months after the start of the war. As reported by the reporter, the two would have discussed the transfer plans of Super, theKucherenko’s inability to leave Russia and of his own opposition to the invasion of Moscow. In fact, the deputy minister had spoken of his opposition to the war in Ukraine and the impossibility for him to leave the country.

“AND impossible [per me lasciare la Russia], they confiscate our passports. And there’s no world that would be happy to see a Russian deputy minister after this fascist invasion”, Kucherenko had declared to the journalist, adding that he had taken “antidepressants and tranquilizers at the same time in handfuls. It really doesn’t help. I don’t sleep much. I feel really bad. We are all being held hostage. No one can take a peek”. And again: “NThou canst not imagine the degree of brutalization of our country. In a year you won’t even recognize Russia.”

