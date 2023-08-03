Home » Ukraine – Selenskyj speaks of “hard fighting” at the front
Volodymyr Zelenskyj Image: AFP

With regard to his army’s counteroffensive, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has acknowledged “hard fighting” at the front and at the same time described the Ukrainian armed forces as “superior”. “The occupiers are trying to stop our people with all their might. The attacks are brutal,” said Zelenskyj in his evening video speech on Thursday. The fights are “hard everywhere”. “But whatever the enemy does, the Ukrainian army is superior,” he added.

The Ukrainian army launched a long-awaited counter-offensive in June but has made only modest progress so far. Fighting is currently going on in Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut as well as on the southern front, said President Zelenskyj.

In the late summer and fall of 2022, Ukraine made relatively quick gains in territory around Cherson and Kharkiv. But meanwhile the Russian positions are better consolidated. Kiev had warned that the counteroffensive could drag on and asked its allies for additional arms supplies.

