Ukraine still buys fuel from Russia. The Pulitzer Prize bomb

What the media don’t show about the war in Ukraine. The generals driving around Kiev in their new Mercedes, money and weapons ending up elsewhere, millions stolen, corrupt generals like in Afghanistan, Zelensky involved. We pay! The Pulitzer Prize revelations that make Biden tremble

If we lived in a world that does not deteriorate every day with more individual and collective freedoms, now there would be an earthquake.

Pulitzer Prize Seymour Hersh, one of the world‘s leading experts on military topics, secret services and intelligence, strikes again by revealing that Zelensky’s Ukraine buys diesel fuel from Putin’s Russia. It still does. It is happening while the Ukrainian population sees its cities destroyed, with Europe paying further consequences and Western taxpayers, primarily US taxpayers, finance the war.

journalist Seymour Hersh

Hersh, born in 1937, is not naive, he is the same journalist who recently revealed how Joe Biden ordered the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, with the CIA creating a cover story following the newswith divers and imaginary yachts (to which some newspapers have taken the bait).

“The Ukrainian government, headed by Volodymyr Zelensky,” writes Hersh, “has used American taxpayer funds to pay dearly for the vital diesel fuel that keeps the Ukrainian military moving in its war with Russia.” It is not known for how long but the topic is known or at least so reports the American intelligence in the field.

“What is also unknown”, Hersh points out, “is that Zelensky bought his fuel from Russia, the country it and Washington are at war with, and the Ukrainian president and many in his entourage skimmed untold millions from US dollars earmarked for diesel.”. News that perhaps will make the Americans turn up their noses but should send Europeans into a rage, given that the war is on their own continent, with unpredictable consequences.

The journalist, who has important sources inside and outside the CIA, goes into detail on the level of corruption widespread in the Ukrainian establishment, considered among the worst in Europe: “According to an estimate by Central Intelligence Agency analysts, the year last the funds stolen amounted to at least 400 million dollars; another expert compared Kiev’s level of corruption to that of the war in Afghanistan, ‘although no professional audit reports will emerge from Ukraine.’” Part of the weapons, as well as the money, end up elsewhere, in the hands of individuals and in conflicts scattered across the planet.

“And who pays?” Hersh rhetorically asks. “We”. Then he continues: “Putin and his oligarchs earn millions”. The price Zelensky is paying the Russians is obviously obvious, reports US intelligence.

Many ministries of the Kiev government would even, says Hersh, “competing, I was told, to set up shell companies for arms and munitions export contracts with private arms dealers around the world, to whom they provide bribes. Many of these companies are in Poland and the Czech Republic, but others are thought to exist in the Persian Gulf and Israel.”

Seymour Hersh, who in the past has already proved to be the number one journalist in the sector, then recounts the “notes” raised by his sources: “‘I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that there are other (companies, ed) in places like the Cayman Islands and Panama, and that there are many Americans involved,’ an American expert on international trade told me.

Part of the CIA doesn’t seem too happy with the behavior of the Ukrainians.

“The topic of corruption was brought up directly to Zelensky in a meeting last January in Kiev with CIA Director William Burns,” Hersh said. In a nutshell those who are really waging the war against the Russians, i.e. NATO and the US, are angry at what Hersh describes “as Zelensky’s greed,” Burns told the Ukrainian president, because ‘he was taking a larger share of the money skimmed off what went to the generals”.

“Burns (the head of the CIA, ed.) also presented Zelensky with a list of thirty-five generals and senior officials whose corruption the CIA was aware of and other members of the US government. Zelensky responded to American pressure ten days later by publicly firing ten of the officials on the list who most flaunted their status and did little else. ‘The ten he got rid of were brazenly bragging about the money they had, driving around Kiev in their new Mercedes,’ the intelligence official told me.

The ironic question of the American journalist fits perfectly: “Does the Biden administration have an idea of ​​the end of the conflict?”

