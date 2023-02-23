Home Business Ukraine, Switzerland is negotiating in secret. NATO: Arms from China to Kiev
Ukraine, Switzerland is negotiating in secret. NATO: Arms from China to Kiev

Ukraine war, secret negotiations are underway in Switzerland: “It remains to be seen what the parties will do with it”

He takes it for granted, the minister of the Swiss Foreign Ignazio Cassis: in Geneva they are underway negotiations on the crisis in Ukraine. According to Cassis – who did not go into detail in the interview with ‘Le temps’ – the negotiations are taking place in a climate of “maximum discretion” even if “they are not currently taking place at the highest levels”. And again: “We always offer our good services, but it remains to be seen what both sides, both Russia and Ukraine, will do with them.” Cassis added that Russia has publicly stated that it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country and recalled that Ukraine had asked Switzerland to represent its interests in Russia, but that this request was rejected in Moscow.

Ukrainian war, Stoltenberg: “Signals from China that it intends to supply weapons to Moscow”

And from NATO comes the clear declaration of the secretary general Jens StoltenbergOn the contrary the appeal at the Chinese Why “desist” from its plans which, by endorsing an illegal war, would constitute a violation of international law. “We have seen some signs that (the Chinese) may be planning to do so. NATO allies and the US have warned them against doing so, this shouldn’t happen” Stoltenberg said in an interview with the AP reported by the Guardian. For the NATO chief, direct support to Moscow in its war effort “would be equivalent to a violation of the Charter of the United Nations, of international law”. Stoltenberg then reaffirmed once again the support of the Atlantic Alliance to Ukraine “for as long as necessary”.

