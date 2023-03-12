Ukraine, Tajani: “Italy wants to be the protagonist of the reconstruction”

Guerra Ukrainerelations between Italy and United Statesthe European alliances and the umpteenth political case on the Cutro massacre involving Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Northern League Matteo Salvini : Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani guest of Maria Latella’s Sunday coffee on Radio 24 as well as underlining Italy’s (political and economic) support in the reconstruction of Kievhe traced the roadmap who will see Melons committed to the United States before the summer.

“Italy wants to be protagonist of the reconstruction of Ukraine, a country that is a candidate to join the European Union. The 26th of April as Foreign Ministry we will organize a great event in Rome just to talk about the Italian participation in the reconstruction of the country,” said Tajani. “We aim at sectors of high technology such as that of the realization of infrastructureof the high tech in which we can give a important contribution to Ukraine”, added the foreign minister. In the wake of this, revealed Tajani, the premier “Giorgia Meloni will go to the United States before the summer”. “The comments from the US towards Italy are very positive, we have constant relations with the respective embassies”, added Tajani.

Tajani: “Alliance between EPP and natural conservatives: they will lead the EU”

Space then also to European politics. “The alliance between EPP and Conservatives it is quite natural, it is the same alliance that together with the liberals led me to be President of the European Parliament in 2017 by defeating the candidate of the left. I am convinced that an alliance between popular, liberal and conservative may be in perspective there Guide to Europe”Tajani said.

Tajani: “Salvini’s party? No scandal in spending a birthday with friends”

Finally, two jokes about controversy aroused by the party held by Matteo Salvini to celebrate his 50th birthday in Monza which was also attended by Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi. “Party leaders are ordinary people who celebrate birthdays with their friends, what is the scandal? I do not see it. Giorgia Meloni’s partner has parents who live in Monza so every now and then Meloni also goes to visit his in-laws, where is the scandal?” Tajani commented.

