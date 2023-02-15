Berlusconi: “I would not have spoken to Zelensky”. The EPP Group “firmly rejects” the words of the FI president

It was inevitable that they would argue words that Silvio Berlusconi he pronounced on leaving the polling station, after having voted for the Lombardy regional elections in Milan: “Me to speak to Zelensky? If I had been Prime Minister, I would never have gone because we are witnessing the devastation of your country and the massacre of its soldiers and civilians. It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”.

If no backtracking has yet come from the president of Forza Italia, the reactions were not long in coming. Also from the “allies”: “The Group of the European People’s Party (EPP) to the European Parliament firmly rejects the remarks made by Silvio Berlusconi on Ukraine. They do not reflect our political line. The Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. We will not give in to Putin’s narrative and Ukraine can count on our full support.”

The EPP Group firmly rejects the remarks made by Silvio Berlusconi on Ukraine. They do not reflect our political line. Russia is the agressor, Ukraine is the victim. We will not give in to Putin’s narrative and Ukraine can count on our full support.#StandwithUkraine — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) February 14, 2023

Berlusconi case on Zelensky, Salvini: “No comment, but politics has a clear sign”

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini spoke as follows: “No commenteveryone is free to make his own statements”; but he adds that “foreign policy – he added – has a clear sign” Of defense of Ukraine. Then “everyone’s goal” is to achieve peace.

Berlusconi case on Zelensky, Cattaneo: “Forza Italia is faithful to NATO and to Europe”

And at Forza Italia the “mediating” stance was not long in coming to Berlusconi’s words: “In foreign policy FI and the president in the first place, wants to seek the path of peace in every possible way. Berlusconi is saying nothing more than this and proposed a Marshall Plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine.” He stated this Alexander Cattaneopresident of the deputies of Forza Italia, on Tg2 Special. “The parliamentary documents and the history of Forza Italia – he added – clearly and unequivocally state that Forza Italia is in the fold of Atlanticism, faithful to NATO and to Europe. History says it, there is no need to keep repeating it Berlusconi he is a man of peace and his message is clear: to work for the search for peace with a diplomatic initiative, alongside all the other parliamentary initiatives. Forza Italia will continue to do its job with a coherence that we don’t have to explain to anyone, because it is written in the facts of our history”.

