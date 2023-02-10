Home Business Ukraine, the war between Meloni and Macron isolates not only Italy but the entire EU
Ukraine, the war between Meloni and Macron isolates not only Italy but the entire EU

by admin
It made a lot of discussion about it rudeness that the French president Emmanuel Macron has adopted towards ours premier Meloni, uninvited at the cena at the Elysée with Scholtz and Zelensky. The fact that the French president has not invited our premier is not so serious because, as some say, it would be yet another demonstration of a hypothetical isolation of our country in Europe, but because once again it certifies the divisions, selfishness and splits of a Europe, which also and above all for this reason, proves to be increasingly marginal in the international context. A few days ago the two finance ministers of France and Germany flew to Washington to discuss the issue with the American administration powerful intervention by Biden of 300 billion dollars to help families and businesses in the face of rising inflation. This did not please not only our country, but also some countries of the so-called “frugal” bloc, which has always been aligned with Germany (although since Merkel left the scene, the front no longer appears as compact as before) Holland and Sweden in the lead. As well as Europe’s plan to respond precisely to the infamous American “Inflation Reduction Act”.which would provide for a relaxation of the restrictions on state aid to companies, has created a lot of discontent, since this would favor those, like France and above all Germany, who have more room for maneuver on public budgets.

Meloni-Macron is still frozen, the agreement between France and Germany is renewed

The fact that Macron and Scholtz, after months of frost in relations, have returned to talk represents plastically like i two have as much as possible need each other, per try to reducethanks to foreign policy, the impact of a internal situation objectively complicated for both. The attempt, more than Macron to tell the truth, with Scholtz who seems to follow his transalpine colleague almost by inertia, is precisely that of re-establish a sort of European leadership that can give them greater credibility and strength at home as well. To do this, they seem willing, as has already happened in the past, to step on all the good intentions of unit e you collaboration with the other countries of the Union. An attitude which, in reality, both the French and the Germans have always adopted, making their natural and consolidated axis prevail in Europe to make their own interests prevail on issues that concern them closely, to then demand sharing with others on issues that affect them less directly.

The weakness of the other European premiers and the indisputable ed incontestabile leadership from the Merkel they have allowed this practice to continue almost undisturbed for years. There are many issues in which the two countries have certainly played a predominant role, and often not even shared with the other 25 members of the Union. From budgetary issues to immigration to the controversial relations with China and Russia especially by Germany, these are hot topics that have created and still create many discussions and divisions within Europe. Also because the two “big” ones in Europe have often acted more from partisan interests than out of a shared purpose with the other members of the union.

