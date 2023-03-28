Home Business Ukraine – US hold second democracy summit
Ukraine – US hold second democracy summit

Biden at the first democracy summit of 2021 Image: AFP

The USA and several partner countries are holding a three-day democracy summit from Tuesday. On the first day of the largely virtual meeting, there will be a panel discussion on the Ukraine war, among other things.

The United States and several partner countries are hosting a three-day democracy summit starting Tuesday (3:00 p.m. CEST). On the first day of the meeting, which was largely held virtually, there will be a discussion on the Ukraine war with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. The “Summit for Democracy 2023” deals with challenges for democracies worldwide and wants to form a front against autocratically governed countries like Russia and China.

The heads of state and government from around 120 countries, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), have been invited to the summit, which is being held jointly with Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. US President Joe Biden held the first such democracy summit in December 2021.

