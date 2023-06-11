Labor Corbyn: “Wanting peace does not mean being Putinian”

Three people were killed and ten others injured during a drone strike in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine. This was reported by the local press, citing the Ukrainian southern command. Meanwhile, a position that reflects iThe thought of many others by Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the British Labor Party. In London, the Labor Party under its new leader and successor Keir Starmer has repeatedly stressed support for NATO and criticized the Stop The War Coalition, accusing it of taking Russia’s side over Ukraine.

Corbyn says in Il Fatto Quotidiano: “It is absurd that those who ask for peace in Ukraine are considered to be in bed with Putin. The only time I went to Russia was to support the Chechen people for the human rights abuses they were experiencing. And when Putin was welcomed to Britain by Tony Blair – and indeed had a lovely evening at the opera with Blair – there were only two people out protesting the human rights situation in Russia: Tony Benn and myself. The idea that I am Putin’s lackey is out of my mind.”

Again in Il Fatto, Corbyn states: In my opinion, depleted uranium should be banned. Britain should not export it to any country. The key point about Ukraine is this: at some point, Russia and Ukraine will have to talk. Why do it after killing thousands of Russian soldiers, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, thousands of civilians and after so many have been arrested in Russia for protesting for peace? Why can’t we listen to the appeals of President Lula, Mexico’s Lopez Obrador, South Africa, Ramaphosa and the Pope?”

