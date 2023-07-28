Ukraine war: Dubai company caused diplomatic faux pas

Shortly after the war began, the Foreign Ministry held talks about financing the reconstruction of Ukraine. Getty Images / Pool, Anadolu Agency, Carl Court, alexsl, collage: Dominik Schmitt

Russian war of aggression leads to unprecedented destruction of Ukraine. It is estimated that the reconstruction will cost hundreds of billions of euros. Secret correspondence and plans available to Business Insider show that shortly after the start of the war in spring 2022, the Federal Foreign Office was in talks with an investment company from Dubai to set up a multi-billion fund to rebuild Ukraine. Sources in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs say that no concrete plans have ever been made. Our research shows that the investment company Lion’s Head Global Partners contacted the Minister of Finance of Ukraine on the matter without the knowledge and consent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For almost a year and a half, Ukraine has been fighting the Russian war of aggression, which has led to massive destruction in many parts of Ukraine. Hospitals, schools and entire industrial areas have been destroyed across Ukraine.

One thing is clear: Ukraine will need huge sums of money for reconstruction. Money provided by alliance partners, private investors and non-profit organizations. Experts are already estimating that reconstruction will cost hundreds of billions of euros. The coordination will be one of the most demanding projects in the coming years.

A project that the federal government apparently occupied shortly after the beginning of the war. Secret documents obtained by Business Insider show that as early as the spring of 2022, the Federal Foreign Office and a small Dubai investment firm called Lion’s Head Global Partners (LHGP) held informal discussions about how the reconstruction could be coordinated.

The talks involved funds worth more than 20 billion euros – and a project that ultimately ended in a diplomatic faux pas.

Did LHGP only pretend to support the federal government?

