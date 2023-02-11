Ukrainians protest but Zelensky goes straight: harsher penalties for deserters and “doubters” of the orders

“Kiev has tightened the penalties for its soldiers: harsher sentences for deserters, resetting the tolerance threshold for negligence and non-compliance with orders”. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it today, which explains how “the new law adopted by the wartime government severely punishes violators, but, according to some Ukrainian activists, it potentially violates the human rights of all military personnel”. As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “on 13 December last, 25,000 Ukrainians signed to try to block the amendment – a law deemed too repressive towards yellow and blue soldiers”.

From Zelensky, instead of a veto, the activists obtained a written response, which can be consulted on the government website: the final victory against Moscow requires adherence to discipline, “key to the combat capability of military units”; for this reason the president decided to sign the law on 25 January. As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains: “With this amendment to the penal code, now a deserter or whoever – without valid reason – does not respond to the call to arms in time, will be punished with ten years in prison; whoever disobeys the commanders risks from five to eight years of imprisonment (and no longer seven as in the past).Minor offenses – such as the use of alcohol or other violations – or more critical ones, such as doubting the orders given by the higher grades, can cost the cell and no longer just recalls or cutting salary”.

So much so that there would also have been protests and widespread discontent within the Ukrainian army.

