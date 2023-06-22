UkraineDoes the country need a ‘new Marshall plan’?

Ukraine appears to have launched the expected military counter-offensive aimed at pushing back Russian invaders from its territory. Even if the success of the counterattacks is currently uncertain, it is important to start thinking now about the possible results that the offensive could produce. If the Ukrainians were successful in driving the invaders out of their country, the hostilities could end, even if the situation that would then set in was little more than a “cold” peace. This raised the question of how things should continue politically, economically and socially in Ukraine, which had been pacified in this way. In view of the 75th anniversary of the Marshall Plan, which is being celebrated in many places in Europe this year, one occasionally hears the proposal for a “new Marshall Plan for Ukraine”. Is the concept of the Marshall Plan, as it was then implemented, suitable for this? Or is a different approach required?

Suffer in defense of the values ​​of the free world

In many ways and clearly, the population of Ukraine suffers from the massive consequences of war caused by Russia’s attack on the country and its territorial integrity. People were driven out, wounded or killed, relatives and friends suffered mental strain, existing social structures were destroyed, the infrastructure was severely damaged and economic activity was restricted.

Although comparisons with previous major wars are always difficult, it can be said that today’s Ukraine will face similar challenges as many countries in Europe after the end of the Second World War. In the most diverse dimensions of personal, social, political and economic life, a huge effort will be required to build up.

The country may well be able to do this itself in the long term, but it would be good for the West for moral reasons alone, Ukraine, which bravely and with painful losses defends the values ​​of the free world on behalf of the rule-of-law democracies of the West has to support comprehensively and generously.

Post-war Germany and the Marshall Plan

After the Second World War, the USA reacted to the difficult situation of the former warring parties in Europe with the European Recovery Program (ERP), commonly known as the Marshall Plan. The program aimed to alleviate the greatest economic hardship as well as to achieve political goals, including the geostrategic goal of establishing a continental European or transatlantic bloc against the Soviet Union (offers of support in the direction of the emerging Eastern bloc were – because they were linked to hardly acceptable conditions – more symbolic).

Although other countries such as France and Italy received more financial support in relation to economic output, the Marshall Plan left a lasting impression, especially in Germany (and is therefore celebrated primarily here and less in the rest of Europe). This was due to the fact that it – thanks to skilful public relations work always clearly visible – preceded the early German economic miracle or even partly ran parallel to it. The extent to which Germany actually owed its economic miracle to the Marshall Plan was, however, quite controversial among economic historians for a long time. Nowadays, the different positions of the debate at that time are mostly brought together in a common explanation.

More of a structural adjustment than an investment program

In an overall – not just economic – view, the success of the Marshall Plan in Germany and elsewhere in Europe can probably only be explained to a limited extent with the economic adjustment screws that were directly influenced at the time. Measured against the size of the supported economies, the Marshall Plan was too small and came too late to spur substantial private investment, significantly improve infrastructure and speed up imports of much-needed raw materials. While such effects did exist, they were short-lived and of limited economic importance.

The plan was primarily effective in an indirect way, in that it promoted economic and structural policy measures which, interestingly, showed some similarities with the regulatory ideas of the Freiburg School. Not only did the plan help restore Europe’s financial stability, but it enabled – almost forced – structural reforms that were made a prerequisite for the granting of aid. Finally, the funds from the Marshall Plan expanded the scope for action of the cash-strapped governments in order to cushion the negative consequences of these structural reforms, such as rising prices and unemployment. In this way, the Americans ensured that the previously controlled prices were freed, that the budget deficits of the states did not get out of hand and at the same time increased the confidence of foreign investors who were concerned that the strengthened communist parties in the countries of Western Europe were achieving political successes would have allowed them to have a say in economic policy.

The issue of portability to Ukraine

If one tries to transfer this approach to modern-day Ukraine, it quickly becomes clear that a “new Marshall Plan” for the country should bear little resemblance to the original Marshall Plan or, if the old recipes are followed, will achieve little.

Unlike the post-war economies of Europe in the 1940s and 1950s, Ukraine has an economy that has slowly but steadily opened up to global competition for years. Even if this process is far from advanced or even complete in all sectors, the country has modern economic structures overall and was an interesting investment target for foreign investors until the beginning of the war. From a highly modern grain economy to a growing automotive supply and a dynamic IT sector, cores for a successful economic catch-up process have been established, which were then slowed down considerably by the aggressive war.

The war itself must have made it clear to large sections of the Ukrainian population that a peaceful and economically successful future can only lie in western-facing, market-based structures. The Russian model of a powerhouse economy heavily influenced by the state is likely to have lost all of its attractiveness after the attack at the latest – if it ever was. The need for structural reforms brought into the country from outside is therefore likely to be just as limited as any growth effect that could be fed by these reforms.

This is not to say that there could be no effect at all from such reforms (in a broad sense). For example, until recently, the Ukrainian economy and politics had to suffer from a significant problem of corruption. If this problem could be contained – with the support of the established Western market economies – positive welfare effects could certainly arise.

Private and public investments for the Ukrainian-Russian border region

As with the Marshall Plan at the time, support for public financing of the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure should have a relevant, if only temporary, effect. In this context, the effect of the earlier end of hostilities, the credible and long-term safeguarding of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and thus the creation of a stable environment for economic activity, should be rated higher in comparison. Because this is how the conditions for private investments – especially from abroad – are created in the first place.

However, this statement should not be misused as an excuse not to give generous support to Ukraine – quite the contrary. The question of how Ukraine can be supported in keeping the militarily sensitive border region with Russia, which is threatened with economic decline and the emigration of young people as once in the German zone border area, is also and particularly relevant is also extremely relevant. Public investment, generously supported by Western partners, could uphold the quality of life there and be a starting point for private investment (lessons from recent German economic history and geography can be instructive here, if only to know what to do better not to do with the investment funds).

The really important component of a Marshall Plan for Ukraine

Ultimately, however, a Marshall Plan for Ukraine will not have to be primarily of an economic nature, but will primarily take on the political, social and cultural components of the plan, which had a particular impact in Germany 75 years ago and are still having a positive impact today.

The aim will be to encourage the Ukrainians with numerous smaller and larger projects – from, for example, cultural institutes and scientific cooperation to a reliable roadmap for EU membership – that their path towards the rule of law and democracy is the right one and that their country is an integral part the free world is.

Ultimately, Ukraine is likely to become what Vladimir Putin fears most and was a major reason for war for him: an attractive, because free, democratic and economically successful role model right on Russia’s border. A country with a brother nation that represents a constant lure for the Russian population and that, in addition to a military defeat, threatens Putin with a painful defeat in the vote with his feet.

Albert Ludwig University of Freiburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

